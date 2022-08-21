Gurmeet Choudhary reacts to him, wife Debina Bonnerjee being trolled for second pregnancy, says 'hum jo hain...'

Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy earlier this week on August 16. Apart from all the congratulatory messages, the couple also had to face the wrath of the social media trolls who poked fun at Gurmeet and Debina as they had welcomed their first baby just four months back in April.

Now, in a recent interview, Gurmeet, who played Lord Rama in the 2008 mythological television series Ramayan aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine and fell in love with her on-screen Sita played by Debina, and later married her in 2011, has reacted to these trolls mentioning that they are not affected by the negative comments.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Khamoshiyan actor said, "I do read the comments online, but when I sense it is turning into trolling, I stop reading it. So, that doesn’t affect us. And that is the reason why Debina and I are so chilled out. Hum jo hain, humme hi malum hai. Only we know our truths. Before having Lianna, we have walked on a very difficult road to get a child in our life, and bahut saare log usse road se guzarte hain. So, becoming parents for the second time is a miracle for us. We are blessed."

The actor even states that he always wished Lianna to grow up with a sibling as he continued, "I always wanted ke uska ek sibling ho, jiske saath woh badi ho. I think when a kid grows up with another, they are never lonely. Mere bhai aur mere mein bhi 11 mahine ka hi difference has bas, our parents looked after us together, and we grew up. So, I think it is the best thing to happen to us. Now, we will be a complete family, as it is often said, hum do, humare do."