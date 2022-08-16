Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary announce second pregnancy four months after daughter Lianna's birth

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

It was in April when the famous television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby daughter Lianna into this world, and now the couple announced their second baby. The couple shared the good news on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday, August 16.

Sharing the adorable photo in which Debina and Gurmeet can be seen hugging each other while he also holds Lianna, Debina wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us". Soon their friends and family extended their wishes in the comments section.

Rashami Desai, Romanch Mehta, Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Priyanka Kalantri are some of the celebrities who congratulated the couple. Their fans also dropped in wishes for them by dropping red hearts and eyes filled with heart emojis in the comments section.

In February, the couple announced their first pregnancy and shared a romantic photo in which Debina flaunted her baby bump. The couple asked the fans for their blessings for their first child as they captioned the picture as "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings" and added a coming soon, evil eye, and a folded hands emoji.



For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 mythological television series Ramayan, a remake of the classic Ramanand Sagar serial Ramayan broadcast in 1987 on Doordarshan. While Gurmeet played the character of Lord Rama, Debina portrayed the character of Sita in the series that ran for around 18 months. The remake was created by Anand Sagar, Ramanand's son, and aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine channel.

The two actors tied the knot in February 2011 and also adopted two girls named Pooja and Lata from Jarampur, Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar in 2017.