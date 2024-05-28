Meet actress who got fame playing domestic help, was humiliated on sets, left films; OTT changed her life, is now....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Animals that don't breathe air

 8 Nutritious and healthy gluten-free grains

This Mughal king married his own daughter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who got fame playing domestic help, was humiliated on sets, left films; OTT changed her life, is now....

Meet actress, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star, who left films after being 'treated like animals' on sets.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actress who got fame playing domestic help, was humiliated on sets, left films; OTT changed her life, is now....
Sunita Rajwar childhood pic (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Many character actors have earlier complained about discrimination on sets. Recently one of the actors, who has been in the entertainment industry for last 23 years, opened up on how the character actors are humiliated on sets. 
 
The actress we are talking about has been a part of several hit films like Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhaan, Stree and others and even been a part of hit shows like Ramayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it was OTT that changed her life. She is none other than Sunita Rajwar. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iconicgoldaward)

 
Sunita Rajwar is graduated from the National School of Drama. She made her debut with television show C.I.D and then went on to star in several TV shows like Sanjhi, Tum Pukaar Lo and others before making her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and then went on to star in several films like Buddha Marr Gaya, Hiss and more. She then kept juggling between the two mediums. 
 
After a series of flop in Bollywood, Sunita Rajwar starred in hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as domestic help Dhaniya which earned her recognition, however, her role in Ramayana as Manthara made her a household name. In the span of her career, the actress featured in several hit films like Stree, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Kedarnath among others, but mostly bagged side roles. 
 
However, soon her career took a turn when she starred in hit OTT show Gullak as Bittu Ki Mummy and in Panchayat season 2 as Kranti Devi. The actress recently in an interview with Brut India, revealed how the character actors get treated in the industry and called it 'humiliating' she further added that after facing such humiliation, she was forced to leave the industry. 
 
The actress said, "Lead actors are given the call time as per their convenience. Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge, microwave. Where as others like us, we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad." 
 
She revealed that enduring such situations, she decided to leave the industry after not being respected and even cancelled her CINTAA card and said, "When you do small roles you are not respected, you are not paid well, you are treated like animals, which is so heartbreaking."  
 
Sunita Rajwar recently walked the red carpet at 77th Cannes Film Festival to represent her film Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section. The actress will now be seen in the much-awaited series Panchayat season 3 which has released on Prime Video today, May 28. 
 
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 'Red alert' issued as National Capital swelters in severe heatwave; check forecast

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

This island has more cats than humans, it is located in...

De-dollarisation: A rising trend among nations and its impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement