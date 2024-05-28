Meet actress who got fame playing domestic help, was humiliated on sets, left films; OTT changed her life, is now....

Many character actors have earlier complained about discrimination on sets. Recently one of the actors, who has been in the entertainment industry for last 23 years, opened up on how the character actors are humiliated on sets.

The actress we are talking about has been a part of several hit films like Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhaan, Stree and others and even been a part of hit shows like Ramayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it was OTT that changed her life. She is none other than Sunita Rajwar.

Sunita Rajwar is graduated from the National School of Drama. She made her debut with television show C.I.D and then went on to star in several TV shows like Sanjhi, Tum Pukaar Lo and others before making her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and then went on to star in several films like Buddha Marr Gaya, Hiss and more. She then kept juggling between the two mediums.

After a series of flop in Bollywood, Sunita Rajwar starred in hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as domestic help Dhaniya which earned her recognition, however, her role in Ramayana as Manthara made her a household name. In the span of her career, the actress featured in several hit films like Stree, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Kedarnath among others, but mostly bagged side roles.

However, soon her career took a turn when she starred in hit OTT show Gullak as Bittu Ki Mummy and in Panchayat season 2 as Kranti Devi. The actress recently in an interview with Brut India, revealed how the character actors get treated in the industry and called it 'humiliating' she further added that after facing such humiliation, she was forced to leave the industry.

The actress said, "Lead actors are given the call time as per their convenience. Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge, microwave. Where as others like us, we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad."

She revealed that enduring such situations, she decided to leave the industry after not being respected and even cancelled her CINTAA card and said, "When you do small roles you are not respected, you are not paid well, you are treated like animals, which is so heartbreaking."

Sunita Rajwar recently walked the red carpet at 77th Cannes Film Festival to represent her film Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section. The actress will now be seen in the much-awaited series Panchayat season 3 which has released on Prime Video today, May 28.