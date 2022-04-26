Chhavi Mittal pens emotional note after breast cancer surgery, says 'the worst is over'

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Famous television actress and YouTube content creator Chhavi Mittal announced on social media earlier this month that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress underwent surgery on Monday, April 25, and has written an emotional note on her Instagram, along with posting her happy picture from her hospital bed.

"When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over", she wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday, April 26.

In continuation of her post, Chhavi thanked her fans for sticking with her through the tough times and requested them to continue their prayers as she added, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet."

The actress went on to show gratitude towrads her husband Mohit Hussein as she wrote, "And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!"



The actress concluded her note by adding these hashtags - #cancerfree, #breastcancersurvivor, #breastcancer, and #breastcancerawareness. For the unversed, the husband-wife couple of Mohit and Chhavi are the co-founders of the digital content platform Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).