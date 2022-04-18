Chhavi Mittal shares post on diagnosis of her breast cancer, says 'shed a lot of tears'

Credit: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Television actress and YouTuber Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and penned a long emotional note about the diagnosis of her breast cancer. She also mentioned how she is fighting against cancer, how she came to know about the illness. The actress thanked her fans for the support and the messages she is getting after her post on social media.

She wrote: "I've shed a lot of tears since yesterday. But only tears of joy! I've received thousands of messages and wishes in the last 24 hrs and they keep pouring in... and each one of them has words like, strong, superwoman, inspiration, fighter, gem, and many such beautiful adjectives that they used for me."

Chhavi added: "I also got messages from different faiths where you guys are praying in the Mass, during Namaaz, to Bholenath, Guruji and whoever gives you strength. People reached out with alternate therapies, books to read, groups to join and the most inspiring of all.. Their own breast cancer journeys. I am so overwhelmed to have such a loving and engaged community as supporters. Many of you even cried reading the news! How can I not recover fast!" The 41-year-old actress further mentioned how she was detected with breast cancer and how she came to know about the reality.



"But I also got a lot of queries asking how I discovered it. I truly have a high power looking over me and I feel blessed to have detected it early. I had gone to a doctor for a minor gym injury in the chest and that`s when they found the lump.

"We investigated it further and further till we did a biopsy which came back positive. To all women, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do six monthly PET scans mandatorily.." The actress also advised to go for proper self-examination and always pay attention if any lump is found. "So in order to save your life from breast cancer, please do regular self-examination/ mammograms... and do not neglect a lump if you find one. Early detection is the only key and it`s worth every effort."

She recently also posted: "Things never to say to a cancer patient:What you have nothing,I`ve seen people fight worse.You`re lucky. Some people actually have it bad." "Cancer is a fight for not just the patient but everybody around them. The least you can do is be sensitive. No two cancer journeys are the same, but then..why`s there a need to compare? And lastly, nobody`s `lucky` to have cancer, though you are lucky if you detect it early.

"As I am. Iam also extremely lucky to have real sensitive people in my social media community. You guys give me strength no end with your messages and wishes and experiences!Thank you for that!Keep them coming," she wrote. (With inputs from IANS)