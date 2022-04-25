Chhavi Mittal dances in hospital ward before undergoing Breast Cancer surgery, video goes VIRAL

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Chhavi Mittal is one of those television actresses who is quite active on social media and uses it to keep her fans interested. Chhavi announced on her social media account a week ago that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has shared all of the highs and lows of her difficult journey with her admirers. Chhavi is undergoing breast cancer surgery today. "It's time," she captioned a photo of herself. Chhavi is pictured laying in a hospital bed and clutching someone's hand. The actress was seen doing something unexpected at the hospital yesterday while preparing for her operation.



Chhavi shared a video of herself grooving to the beats of Bop Daddy by Falz and Ms Banks on her Instagram account yesterday. Her husband Mohit Hussein, however, caught her in the middle of her dance. Later in the video, Mohit can be seen swaying to the song as well.

Sharing this video, Chhavi wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling".

Take a look at the video here:

The actress thanked her fans for the support and the messages she is getting after her post on social media.

She wrote: "I've shed a lot of tears since yesterday. But only tears of joy! I've received thousands of messages and wishes in the last 24 hrs and they keep pouring in... and each one of them has words like, strong, superwoman, inspiration, fighter, gem, and many such beautiful adjectives that they used for me."



Also read: Chhavi Mittal slams netizen for calling her a ‘skeleton’, says ‘calling someone skinny is as disrespectful as fat'

Chhavi added: "I also got messages from different faiths where you guys are praying in the Mass, during Namaaz, to Bholenath, Guruji and whoever gives you strength. People reached out with alternate therapies, books to read, groups to join and the most inspiring of all.. Their own breast cancer journeys. I am so overwhelmed to have such a loving and engaged community as supporters. Many of you even cried reading the news! How can I not recover fast!" The 41-year-old actress further mentioned how she was detected with breast cancer and how she came to know about the reality.



"But I also got a lot of queries asking how I discovered it. I truly have a high power looking over me and I feel blessed to have detected it early. I had gone to a doctor for a minor gym injury in the chest and that`s when they found the lump.



"We investigated it further and further till we did a biopsy which came back positive. To all women, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do six monthly PET scans mandatorily.." The actress also advised to go for proper self-examination and always pay attention if any lump is found. "So in order to save your life from breast cancer, please do regular self-examination/ mammograms... and do not neglect a lump if you find one. Early detection is the only key and it`s worth every effort."