Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 on April 24. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session-2 for admission to engineering courses can view their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Neelkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. He had been preparing in Kota for the past two years. Meanwhile, Dakshesh Mishra from Maharashtra secured AIR 2 and Aarav Bhatt from Haryana secured the third rank.

Neelkrishna, a farmer's son from Belkhedh village in the Washim district, will be the first in his family to pursue higher education. He has always been studious and, more importantly, curious about machines. Opening devices at home to see how they work and attempting to repair them were his pastime activities. He was determined to study engineering, and we decided to support him in every possible way, said Yogita, Neelkrishna's mother, who relocated to Nagpur with her son, who studied at a coaching centre there.

The mother-son duo has lived away from their family for two years. Both of Neelkrishna's parents studied until Class 12. "But we want our children to pursue higher studies and have big aspirations," added Yogita, mentioning that her daughter, younger than Neelkrishna, is currently in Class 10 and aspires to pursue Chartered Accountancy (CA).