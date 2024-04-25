Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

Ayushmann Khurrana to accompany Dua Lipa to TIME100 Gala in New York

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Meet man who gave up his career as successful doctor, cracked UPSC exam, did not become IAS officer because..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

Ayushmann Khurrana to accompany Dua Lipa to TIME100 Gala in New York

8 diseases that are silent killers

10 biggest trees on Earth

8 foods have more iron than spinach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to accompany Dua Lipa to TIME100 Gala in New York

HomeEducation

Education

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

Neelkrishna, a farmer's son from Belkhedh village in the Washim district, will be the first in his family to pursue higher education.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 on April 24. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session-2 for admission to engineering courses can view their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Neelkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. He had been preparing in Kota for the past two years. Meanwhile, Dakshesh Mishra from Maharashtra secured AIR 2 and Aarav Bhatt from Haryana secured the third rank.

Neelkrishna, a farmer's son from Belkhedh village in the Washim district, will be the first in his family to pursue higher education. He has always been studious and, more importantly, curious about machines. Opening devices at home to see how they work and attempting to repair them were his pastime activities. He was determined to study engineering, and we decided to support him in every possible way, said Yogita, Neelkrishna's mother, who relocated to Nagpur with her son, who studied at a coaching centre there. 

The mother-son duo has lived away from their family for two years. Both of Neelkrishna's parents studied until Class 12. "But we want our children to pursue higher studies and have big aspirations," added Yogita, mentioning that her daughter, younger than Neelkrishna, is currently in Class 10 and aspires to pursue Chartered Accountancy (CA).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

Watch: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints during campaign rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, video surfaces

Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement