Brahmastra star Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in sexy blue-white printed bikini

Mouni Roy's latest photos in a blue and white printed bikini have left her fans and followers awestruck. Check out the sizzling pictures here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is one of the most sizzling actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry and her hot and sexy photos on Instagram often go viral. The actress, who will be seen next in Brahmastra, left the netizens stunned and awestruck with her latest bikini photos that she uploaded on Wednesday, July 6.

Dressed in a printed blue and white bikini, Mouni captioned her two pictures, "When the sun comes out after it rains". Her post instantly went viral with her industry friends and netizens reacting to the same calling her 'hot beauty' and 'gorgeous' in the comments section.

Mouni's friend Aashka Goradia, who was her co-star in Naagin 2, dropped three fire emojis. Vidya Malavade, famous for portraying the captain and goalkeeper of the Indian Women's Hockey Team Vidya Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan-led Chak De! India, wrote, "Uffffff (fire emoji) in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Roy, who made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was recently seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5. Her co-judges in the show were choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and actress Sonali Bendre.

Talking about her role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, Mouni plays the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness. While sharing her motion poster, the filmmaker had called her the surprise package in the Raanbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film set to release in cinemas on September 9.

For the unversed, Mouni made her Bollywood debut as the leading actress opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold based on India's first win in Hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London.  Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta also starred in prominent roles.

