Brahmastra trailer: Netizens applaud Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's chemistry, call it 'zabardast'

Brahmastra trailer has left the netizens amazed who are going gaga over the VFX and calling Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer a big-screen spectacle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Brahmastra Trailer/Twitter

The trailer for Brahmastra, one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, is finally out. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the Ayan Mukerji directorial looks like a big-screen visual spectacle. Brahmastra is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse.

As soon as the trailer was released on the morning of Wednesday, June 15, netizens started putting out their reactions on social media websites. The 2-minute-and-51-second clip has received a thunderous response from the audience who are loving the chemistry of the newlyweds and going gaga over the VFX comparing it with Marvel films.

One Twitter user expressed their excitement at seeing Ranbir Kapoor back on screen after his last film Sanju in 2018 and wrote, "This is some next-level craziness. It looks so cinematic and incredible and it’s been so long in the making and over four years since RK’s last movie… okay, this is EVERYTHING".

Sharing the extraordinary visuals of the film, another Twitter user wrote, "#BrahmastraTrailer : the elements combine to battle the dark forces! The visual spectacle that #Brahmastra promises is something I have never seen before in Hindi cinema!  You demanded ORIGINAL pathbreaking storytelling: The cinema experience one demands for!".

Here are some other reactions from Twitter

The official synopsis of the trailer reads as, "BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire."

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has helmed blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR, will present the film in all the South Indian languages. 

