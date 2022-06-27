Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sparkles in black sequined lehenga, photos leave netizens awestruck

Mouni Roy looked sizzling hot in a black embellished lehenga choli set and her photos soon went viral.
Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist Junoon in Brahmastra, dropped gorgeous photos in a black sequined lehenga and these pictures have set the internet on fire. Check them out here. (All images: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
1. Mouni Roy looks drop-dead gorgeous in black lehenga choli
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, June 26, Mouni Roy shared the photos in a black embellished lehenga from her latest photoshoot. She looked beautiful, elegant, and sexy in her pictures which soon went viral.
2. Mouni Roy's outfit and makeup
Mouni Roy's lehenga is from the Sawan Gandhi collection with statement earrings and ring from the fashion designer Farah Khan Ali's collection. Her smoky makeup has been done by Mukesh Patil.
3. Mouni Roy's caption and comments section
Along with sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "The soul should always stand ajar, ready to welcome the ecstatic experience" and netizens called her hot, sexy and bold in the comments section.
4. Mouni Roy in Brahmastra
Mouni plays the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness, in the fantasy epic Brahmastra. While sharing her motion poster, Ayan Mukerji has called her the surprise package in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film.
5. Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut as a leading actress
Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut as the leading actress in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, based on India's first win in Hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London.
6. Mouni Roy's television shows
Mouni made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was recently seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5.