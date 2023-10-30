BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

Headlines

Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar almost get into a physical fight over Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Udaariyaan-fame actor Samarth Jurel recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and created a stir as he was introduced as Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend. Now, he and Isha’s ex Abhishek Kumar almost got into a physical fight over her. 

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar got into a fight after Abhishek confronted Isha about moving on in ‘just 3 months’ and told her that she did wrong to Samarth by not accepting him as her boyfriend when he first came in the house. 

After Samarth got to know about this, He charged aggressively on Abhishek Kumar and the two indulged in a verbal spat. However, soon the verbal fight changed into an almost physical fight after Samarth picked up the chair to hit Abhishek, however, Vicky Jain and other housemates stopped him from doing it.  Later, in the episode, we saw them clearing out their differences and joking, laughing with each other. 

Netizens reacted to their fight over Isha Malviya and called it ‘fake’. One of the comments read, “saste Asim-Sid.” Another comment read, “recreating BB 13 Sidharth Shukla scenes Total fake fights.” Another comment read, “Samarth is doing overacting.” Another user commented, “Who agrees they both are trying to become the Sasti copy of Sidharth and Asim.” Another wrote, “they think they are Sid-Asim.” 

Meanwhile, in today’s episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain were also seen getting into a verbal slag after the latter commented on the actress’s marriage. Fans had a mixed reaction to the fight. While some called Aishwarya “fearless,” others thought she was trying to seek attention.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of Bigg Boss. However, this time not only him but also his brothers will be hosting a segment in the show. While Salman will host the Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will roast the contestants on Sundays.

