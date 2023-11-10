'Oh God, stop!': Netizens react after Mannara calls Khanzaadi 'characterless', uses foul words for Ankita Lokhande

Netizens have slammed Mannara for talking about Khanzaadi's character and using 'derogatory' language for Ankita Lokhande inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been making headlines ever since they stepped inside the house. In the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande and Mannare got into a verbal spat with each other, the former called the latter 'brainless'.

Later, Mannara was heard using derogatory remarks for Ankita Lokhande while speaking to Sonia. She said, "for example; if you go to a big producer or a director who is an A-lister and then you will you talk like this with him? Will you tell him this: ‘Mai na bahaut acchi hu, mai na rishtein samajhti hu, mai na dil se connect karti hu dil se..” She added, "if you do then he will say, 'darling, go home! I am so sorry we will catch up some other day…We will connect ‘dil se’ over a call now go home'."

This is not the first time when Mannara said something like this, earlier, she called Khanzaadi 'characterless'. Social media users have slammed the actress, one of them wrote, "@memannara Yaar tu aur itna girougi, it's true that she's showing her real colours now. These shows how much she hates #AnkitaLokhanda . #MannaraChopra's more hurtful comments on #AnkitaLokhande Woh example bhi kaisa derahi hai ek ladki ke liye. Shame on you @memannara."

The second one said, "Commenting on #KhanZaadi 's Outside #BiggBoss17 life, her Character & her Parent's relationship!! But Cry on the mention of #Mannara !! I seriously do not know what kind of people are supporting #MannaraChopra !!"

The third one said, "I have never seen a contestant like her in previous seasons those phrases and words towards #AnkitaLokhande are unbelievable. If #BB17 does not address such a vile person, then it’s sad ENTERTAINMENT!!."