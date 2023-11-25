Headlines

BB17: Kamya Punjabi slams Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel for their intimacy, leaves netizens divided: 'Kaun bol raha hai...'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi reacted strongly to Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's cozy moment, and PDA on national television.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Isha Malviya's intimacy with her boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the Bigg Boss house has irked netizens, and now actress Kamya Punjabi has also slammed them for their PDA on national television. Kamya took her strong views about Isha-Samarth to social media and advised them to leave the home and get a room. 

On X (formerly Twitter), former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya expressed her anger at Isha-Samarth and revealed that she can't watch Bigg Boss with her kids. Kamya wrote, "Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can't watch my favorite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room #BB17 @ColorsTV." 

Here's the tweet

After Kamya's tweet, netizens got divided. A few supported her views. Another section suggested her calm down. A netizen wrote, "Kitne couples aaye hai pehle k season main, this is nothing. Relax!! Which generation you are living in? Also, your favourites Vicky Bhaiya and Ankita are there. Vicky ka extra marital affair with Sana. We can say a lot of things, but we won’t. So chill" Another netizen wrote, "Makers can mute gaali and edits many parts from the main episodes but why are they still showing these moments because they want to show this for TRP." An internet user wrote, "Yes bahut awkward ho rha tha family ke saath dekhne mein." Another internet user wrote, "Exactly even I had to switch TV off. But why couldn't the makers not show us that part. The makers are as much more at fault than just them. #BB17." 

About Bigg Boss 17

On Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan criticised Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and gave them a reality check. Not only this, Salman Khan also took a jibe at the closeness of Sana Raees Khan with Vicky and questioned their move. Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar will see one of the contestants getting evicted and a new wildcard contestant, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the house. 

