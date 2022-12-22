Archana Gautam gets emotional after Bigg Boss reads letter sent by her family

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16’s most popular contestant Archana Gautam, who makes everyone laugh, got emotional when Bigg Boss himself read the letter sent by her brother. On Thursday, during the ration task, Bigg Boss read the letters to everyone.

For the unversed, during the task, contestants had to stop themselves from reacting when guests entered Bigg Boss 16 house. They were not supposed to react even when Bigg Boss was reading letters to them during the task. However, Archana was the only person who didn’t react during the whole task.

Therefore, Bigg Boss gave him a special gift and read the letter sent by her family. Her brother wrote that he and his whole family is proud of Archana Gautam as she is the one who is playing alone. Hearing it, Archan, who was earlier blamed Bigg Boss for not sending the letter, started crying.

Meanwhile, Sreejita made some shocking revelations about Tina and said, “ladko ke attention ke bina, reh hi nahi paati. Bahut logo ke ghar todne ki koshish ki hai, khudh ke ghar isi liye nahi basaa payi.” Sreejita even added that Datta finds satisfaction in pulling down others, "Aap apne aap se itna na khush ho, ki logo ko aap pull down kar ke, us mein aapko pleasure milta hai."

Recently, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an ugly argument due to Tina. Stan went on to give a death threat to Shalin, and this left the latter parents worried. They shared the letter on Instagram, and said, "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome."

