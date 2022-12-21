Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents write open letter to BB after their son got death threats from MC Stan

Shalin Bhanot- MC Stan

Shalin Bhanot's family has issued an open letter to Bigg Boss, as they are worried about their son. Last night, MC Stan and Shalin got into an ugly argument, and the former threatened the latter. This is the second fight between the two, where the housemates had to intervene.

Stan gave him a warning, and this left Shalin's parents worried. They shared the letter on Instagram, and said, "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome."

The letter continued expressing the concerns of Shalin's parents and stated the threats have continued pouring in from 'toxic' fan clubs of the rapper. "Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this allowed on national television?" At last, they stated that they are concerned about the safety of their son, and the family. "There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin ke Mummy aur Papa."

Here's the letter

For the unversed, MC Stan who is the new captain of the house got into a heated argument with Shalin after the rapper nominates Tina Datta for eviction. In the episode, Stan and Tina had a war of words after he nominates her. Shalin jumped into it and reacts to Stan nominating Tina. Soon, Stan and Shalin got into an argument, and it just got uglier. This is their second distasteful quarrel, and the reason for it is also the same, Tina.