Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-MC Stan get into ugly fight after former latter nominates Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot will be seen fighting again after former nominated Tina Datta for elimination. Ina and MC Stan were good friends, this nomination changed their equation.

In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, MC Stan who is the new captain of the house can be seen having a heated argument with Shalin after the rapper nominates the actress for eviction. In the clip, Stan and Tina have a war of words after he nominates her. However, Shalin jumps into it and reacts to Stan nominating Tina.

Shalin and Stan were seen almost getting into a fight, while fellow contestants had to intervene to stop them. During the task, Tina said, "Mukhaute pehne huye hain jewellery ke piche." Stan replies saying, "Don`t talk about my jewellery, it is worth more than your house."

Shalin gets into it and asks him not to act smart. Stan replies saying that he will give one "lafa (slap)". Shalin then told Stan, "Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade." Both of them get abusive.



Stan walks towards Shalin, yelling at him, "Ma-baap pe mat ja". When Shalin told Stan that it was him who had started the fight, Stan told him in Hindi, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?"

Netizens reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Stan ki public full haq se usko pyaar karti.” The second one said, “Shemdi fake tina ko koi bhi vote mat karna.” The third one said, “Tera Ghar chla jaye gha isma,” the fourth one said, “Sahi kaha mc ne ye sab palta palti ka love story chal rha hai..nikalo bahar isko..shembdi.” The fifth one said, “Iska or kuch dialogue nehi kya pura bb me sirf shemdi,ghar jayenga,hakse,sukria,hakse,bahar nikal or kuch he hi nehi kya yaar kuch neya bol stan.” (With inputs from IANS)