Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up on replacing his friend Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah

Samar in the family drama Anupamaa will now be played by Sagar Parekh, who also happens to be Paras' real-life friend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up on replacing his friend Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah
Sagar Parekh, Paras Kalnawat/Instagram

Fans were completely shocked when Paras Kalnawat left Anupamaa. The actor who performed the role of Samar Shah in the daily soap for two years has left Anupamaa. Because Paras signed the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a rival TV channel, the show's producers decided to cancel his contract. Samar in the family drama will now be played by Sagar Parekh, who also happens to be Paras' real-life friend.

Sagar, in his recent interaction with ETimes said that the character of Samar is significant in the popular television programme Anupamaa since he is the sole obedient son and Anupama's support system. Because Paras, who is a buddy in real life, performed it so brilliantly, he is under a lot of strain and is a little anxious as well. A task always exists when entering an existing show. He is also a new member of the complete team. However, he is eager and looking forward to getting to know his fellow performers.

Sagar talked about his sequences with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead part, and added that she was very supportive of him when they were filming. He has paid great attention to Samar's role despite not having had time to see the episode before. His family also keeps informing him about the character and how he can portray a variety of roles because they watch the show. He is not required to act in the same way, and he will bring his own skills and talent to the part.

For the unversed, Sagar has appeared in TV programmes like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Internet Wala Love, and Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.