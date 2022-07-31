Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up on replacing his friend Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah

Sagar Parekh, Paras Kalnawat/Instagram

Fans were completely shocked when Paras Kalnawat left Anupamaa. The actor who performed the role of Samar Shah in the daily soap for two years has left Anupamaa. Because Paras signed the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a rival TV channel, the show's producers decided to cancel his contract. Samar in the family drama will now be played by Sagar Parekh, who also happens to be Paras' real-life friend.

Sagar, in his recent interaction with ETimes said that the character of Samar is significant in the popular television programme Anupamaa since he is the sole obedient son and Anupama's support system. Because Paras, who is a buddy in real life, performed it so brilliantly, he is under a lot of strain and is a little anxious as well. A task always exists when entering an existing show. He is also a new member of the complete team. However, he is eager and looking forward to getting to know his fellow performers.

Sagar talked about his sequences with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead part, and added that she was very supportive of him when they were filming. He has paid great attention to Samar's role despite not having had time to see the episode before. His family also keeps informing him about the character and how he can portray a variety of roles because they watch the show. He is not required to act in the same way, and he will bring his own skills and talent to the part.

For the unversed, Sagar has appeared in TV programmes like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Internet Wala Love, and Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan.