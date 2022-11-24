Anupamaa: Aghori star Ibrar Yakub joins Rupali Ganguly lead show

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna starrer family drama Anupamaa continues to the TRPs, and soon the show will become meatier with the entry of a new chaface. Yes, if reports are to believed then Ibrar Yakub has been roped in for the show.

As per the report of Tellychakkar, Ibrar will soon be joining the cast, and his addition will surely add more substance in the drama. Although, his role has been not disclosed. But his addition is keenly awaited by his fans and admireres of Anupamaa. For the unversed, Ibrar is known for winning the audience in shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Agneephera, Kya Hua Tera Vaadaa.

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character, Anupamaa is one of the most successful television shows as it storms the TRP charts each week. Sudhanshu plays Vanraj Shah, who married Kavya Shah, portrayed by Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, after his first marriage with Anupamaa.

There have been reports of conflict between Sudhanshu and Rupali in the recent past. The Murder 2 actor has now broken his silence on these rumours and has invited those who believe in these reports to come visit the sets of the show produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi.

Speaking to News18, Pandey said, "My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop."

The actor also reacted to the social media trolling he has to face as his character creates disturbances in the life of his ex-wife. Talking about the same, he said to the portal that the negativity is only limited to social media like Twitter and Instagram. He stated that he doesn't get affected by the same and takes it upon himself personally.