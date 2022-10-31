Urfi Javed reveals ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat tried to woo her through 3 tattoos, says 'even if he had...'

File Photo

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is known for her unique fashion style, makes headlines for various reasons. She came into limelight with her stint in Bigg boss OTT. She is paps’ favourite celeb who never disappoints them with her style.

On the personal front, the actress was dating Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat who is one of the most popular television actors. However, they parted ways after dating for a few days. As per Telly Chakkar, Urfi stated, “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have.”

Interestingly, Paras was recently spotted at Urfi Javed’s birthday party. Talking about the same, the actress stated, “We are cordial with each other now. I invited him for my birthday. We have put our past behind us. We are just friends now.”

A few days ago, a report saying that Urfi and Paras will work together circulated. Talking about the same, she stated, “He won't work with me. We were supposed to work in 'Anupamaa' together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together. So kiddish!”

Urfi Javed is known for keeping it real and living her life with a devil-may-care attitude. A few days ago, Urfi was asked to share a beauty secret for glowing skin, and Urfi's reply hinted at an indirect dig at her ex-beau Paras Kalnawat. It seemed like Urfi called Paras 'toxic'

Earlier, Urfi conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. One of her followers asked the share a hack for glowing skin, apart from drinking plenty of water. Javed replied to the query by stating, "Date a toxic man. Jitna zyada toxic ladka utna aap rouoge, aur rone ka baad ka jo glow hota hai who aur kahi aa hie nahi sakta.”

Here's Urfi's reply

In her early interviews, Javed has called Paras 'possessive.' She even stated that Paras told Anupamaa makers not to cast her. Kalnawat addressed Javed's statements promptly and stated, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly." Paras continued, "I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all.”