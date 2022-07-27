Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat breaks silence on being ousted from show, says 'it was nightmare'

Paras Kalnawat

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat is currently in news for being ousted from Rupali Ganguly's show by the makers. Paras who played the role of Anupamaa's rebellious son Samar has been asked to leave the show after breaching his contract. The production house issued a statement, confirming his exit by saying, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Now, Paras has finally broken the silence on the matter, and he presented his side of the picture. The actor posted a reel on his Instagram with a prolonged caption in which he summarised his experience of being a part of the show. Paras revealed that Anupamaa had become a nightmare for him, and he was unhappy with the team. It was said that since Paras accepted being a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, he was asked to quit Anupmaa. But, Paras stated that he was asked to leave the show before he gave a commitment to the other channel.

Here's his post

In the post, Paras said, "Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It's indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you'll have given me. I've worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI...SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH."

Kalnawat thanked the audience for accepting and loving him as Samar, "Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show. Love you all and as demanded by my insta fam here's a reel on kesariya." As per the reports, Suvansh Dhar will replace Paras in the show.