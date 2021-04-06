Amid rise in COVID cases, Sharad Malhotra, Nyra Banerjee reveal how virus has affected them

It's been over a year since the first 21 days of lockdown was announced in India last year amid the Covid-19 crisis worldwide. Since then life has not been the same. A lot of things changed in the way we have been leading our lives.

And now, with stringent restrictions such as night curfew and lockdown put in place in various states once again, celebrities talk about how the virus has affected them and helped them realise that we should be taking anything for granted.

Talking about how facing a financial crunch made her realise that one should invest wisely, actor Delnaaz Irani said, "If I talk about myself, I think I have started valuing everything, little joys of life like having a meal together. Facing the financial crunch made me realise how we should invest wisely and be prepared for a rainy day. I have also understood that nothing, yes nothing in this world is more important than your family and friends and that I have also learnt to be more grateful to God for everything I have."

Film and television actress Nyra Banerjee said, "I've always been someone who makes time for family and friends. Whenever I would get some time off I would take my mother and brother out for lunch or dinner. I do that with friends too. This lockdown made me realise that I have been doing the right thing. And it has helped me learn to make an effort to speak with and meet up with people who matter to me. My lifestyle has always been healthy, at the same time I would indulge in junk food as well. But it was my dancing and kickboxing routine that helped me stay fit. So this lockdown has affected me mentally and less physically. I have learnt to take care of my mind, my emotions. It's important to stay happy to lead a healthy life."

'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra talked about not taking things for granted in life. He said, "The first thing I have understood is that not to take life and the relationships that are part of your universe for granted."

He added, "That hygiene and cleanliness are important. Washing your hands, sanitising your home, car or surrounding, wearing a mask is a healthy habit. Maintaining social distancing is difficult but we have to abide by it given the pandemic is still not over. I have started enjoying Nature and doing more about the environment. It made me realise what more I can do to not add to the pollution and preserve natural resources. I feel this pandemic is like a nice wake-up call to the world, making us humans realize how we have been taking things be it our life or Nature for granted. It has also made us realise that life is unpredictable and anything can happen anytime."