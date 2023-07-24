Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

Abhishek Nigam took to Instagram and gave an update about his health.

Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 actor Abhishek Nigam has been hospitalised. His brother Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram and asked fans to pray for him. He shared the photo of the actor from the hospital and clarified that he has not been diagnosed with malaria or dengue.

He shared the photo with the note, “Hey Abhishekians and his well-wishers, don't worry it's just a viral infection, and not dengue or malaria. *touch wood* thanks for your prayers; he will recover soon. And yes, viral infections are everywhere, so take care of yourself too. Stay safe and healthy. Pray for his speedy recovery.”

On Monday, Abhishek also gave his fans his health update. He wrote, “Good morning. Had a good and peaceful sleep after three days. So, for me, today's morning is actually a good morning.” For the unversed, Abhishek is playing the lead role in Ali Baba after Sheezan Khan's exit from the show.

For the unversed, after spending 70 days under the charges of abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case, actor Sheezan Khan got bail and was released from Thane Central Jail. Soon after his release, Sheezan spoke to the Times of India and said, "Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom, and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them." Describing it as an 'overwhelming' feeling, he added, "All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother."

Khan even remembered his ex-girlfriend, the late actress Tunisha Sharma, and said, "I miss her, and if she was alive, she would have fought for me." For the unversed, Khan and Sharma were the leads of Ali-Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and they even dated for some time. As per the reports, 15 days before her death, they both decided to end their relationship.