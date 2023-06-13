After wearing bikini top made of pizza slices, Urfi Javed distributes pizzas to paps: Watch

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed, who has been ruling the news headlines, grabbed attention when she donned a bikini top made of pizza slices on Monday. On Tuesday, the actress was seen distributing pizzas to the pap and the video of her is now going viral on Instagram in a fully covered dress.

In the clip, she can be seen interacting with the paps and giving the pizzas in an outfit that also covers half of her face. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, "Pizzas anyone? Urfi Javed is here with yet again unique outfit. Name this outfit in comment section." One of the social media users wrote, "Dil se achi hai guys ye....don't judge a book by it's cover or by her dress." The second one said, "A ladki dill ki achi he." The third one said, "Everything aside, she is kind." The fourth one said, "o iske sath hai wo bhi bewkuf ha."

In May, Urfi revealed that Sambhavna stood by her when she had nothing. Sharing a video in which the 36 China Town actress is seen extending her support to Rakhi Sawant in her domestic abuse case with her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Urfi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn't say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You're amazing." The actress also posed for the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in traditional outfits. She shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry. On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.

Urfi Javed made her acting debut with the television show Tedi Medi Family. She then went on to feature in television shows like Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and more. However, she got much-needed fame after she appeared in Voot’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Though she was the first contestant to be evicted from the house, she made a mark on the audience. She then was also seen in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief-maker.

Read Urfi Javed slams Vivek Agnihotri for crticising 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai at Cannes