Urfi Javed slams Vivek Agnihotri for crticising 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Urfi Javed slams Vivek Agnihotri

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri slammed ‘costume slaves’ who were helping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her dress at Cannes 2023. Urfi Javed who is known for her bold and bizarre fashion sense slammed the filmmaker for his comment.

On Friday, Urfi Javed took to her Twitter account and re-shared Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet slamming the ‘costume slaves’ and wrote, “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye this! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie)”

Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi ! https://t.co/QQcPwTvn5g May 19, 2023

Earlier, sharing a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 where a man could be seen helping her with her dress. In his tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’? They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion? pic.twitter.com/bWYavPYjvS — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 19, 2023

The Kashmir Files director was also slammed by Aishwarya Rai fans after which he clarified his comment and said, “My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It's only about the weird concept of 'costume slavery'. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri will be next seen directing the movie The Vaccine War and he also has Delhi Files in the pipeline.

Urfi Javed who made her debut in the television industry with the popular show Tedi Medi Family gained fame after her participation in Karan Johar-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT. Though the actress got evicted from the house in just a week, her bold views and dressing style grabbed attention.

