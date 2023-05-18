Search icon
Urfi Javed covers modesty with baby pink sheer crop top, netizens say 'taras aata hai'

Urfi Javed drops her new look on Twitter, and a section of netizens are having some harsh opinions about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Urfi Javed shared latest look on her Twitter handle

Love her, hate her, but you can't ignore Urfi Javed. The social media sensation has created a loyal fanbase for herself. They will always support her, no matter how unique or bizarre her outfits would be. On May 18, Uorfi shared a photo of her latest look on her Twitter. Without sharing a caption, Urfi shared the photo of her. For the latest look, Urfi donned a baby pink sheer crop top, that is covering her modesty with a silken long red skirt

Here's the photo

As soon as Urfi shared her latest look, a section of followers hailed her as a fashionista. An internet user wrote, "Modeling is Life not crime." Another internet user wrote, "Love Respect Care And Best Wishes To You From Pakistan." A netizen wrote, "Ufi aap sadabahar beautiful girl ho." Another netizen wrote, "Big fan." 

Urfi has an equal share of haters as well. In fact, she earned loyal fans after getting panned multiple times. A netizen wrote, "Urfi.... Wakai mujhe aap per Taras aata hai (Urfi I pity on you)." Another internet user taunted her, "Kapde pahnna chod do urfi (Stop wearing clothes Urfi)." Another internet user wrote, "This girl is a very shameless girl, she has even a little bit of shame, I have heard about Urfi Javed in many streets." 

Recently, Urfi appeared on The Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. On the show, she made a shocking confession about getting affected by trolls in every three-six months. When the host asked her to share the reason, she said, "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Splitsvilla 14. 

