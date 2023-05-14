'Maybe I am a sl*t': Urfi Javed reveals trolling bothers her, says 'no family will accept me'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation. Apart from her unique fashion statements, another reason behind her fame is the actress' 'devil may care' attitude. We all think that Urfi isn't bothered by the trolls and negative comments. However, the actress does get affected and she agreed with the trolls about being a bad example to the youth.

Uorfi made this shocking confession while appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. When she was asked to share her mantra of dealing with negativity, Urfi revealed that fame, attention, and money is her motivation, and that keeps her going. Urfi disclosed that despite keeping a headstrong personality, she does get affected by trolls in every three-six months. When the host asked her to share the reason, she said, "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is correct. Maybe I'm a bad influence on society and the younger generation. As trolls say, maybe I am sl*t)."

READ: Urfi Javed struggles to drink tea because of her bizarre outfit, netizens say ‘aur pehno machchardani’

Urfi has a sense of self-realisation and also stated that she will continue to lead her life in the same way. "I feel that I can't go back. There's no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi (Where I go from here). Even if I quit everything, that's going to stay on the internet forever. Toh main karu kya? (What should I do?)" Urofi even shared other thoughts that come to her mind, "I do think, have I done something so wrong? Am I a bad person? Maybe no family will accept me. Maybe I won't have any friends." Urfi revealed that despite negative trolling, she's motivated by fame, and she always wanted attention, so these factors keep her going.

After starring in a few television series, Urfi gained popularity with Bigg Boss OTT. On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.