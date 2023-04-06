Search icon
You can now play games during video calls on Facebook Messenger

To access the games, start a video call on Messenger and tap the group mode button in the center, then tap on the “Play” icon and browse through the games library.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Gaming has  announced that you can now play your favorite games during video calls on Messenger. This new, shared experience in Messenger makes it easy to play games with friends and family while in a video call. It allows you to engage in conversations and gameplay at the same time.

Currently, there are 14 free-to-play games available in Messenger video calls on iOS, Android, and web, with no installs required. Games include a mix of brand new titles, like Card Wars by Bombay Play and Exploding Kittens by Coatsink as well as some fan favorites like Mini Golf FRVR by FRVR and Words With Friends by Zynga. Each game supports a different number of players, but most games can be played with just two people.

“We know games are an important and fun way for people to connect with those they care about and make new friends, so we'll be working to bring more free games to the platform this year. Developers who are interested in integrating this feature into their games should reach out to their Partner Manager for details.” the company said in its blog.

