WhatsApp stars to roll out new photo, video shortcut for Windows users

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the new shortcuts to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta. The new option will allow users to share photos and videos directly from the application, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called `File`, however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents.

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store.

The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta.

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so users can manually fix that bug by disabling those notifications.

