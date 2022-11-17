WhatsApp rolling out new group feature for these users

WhatsApp (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp has been paying special attention to improve the experience of users in groups. Recently, the Facebook owned messaging platform increased the limit of participants in a group. It also introduced a new Communities feature that allows users to manage multiple groups under a single umbrella. Now, the company has reportedly started to roll out new groups features for users on desktop. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is releasing a new feature that lets some beta testers view profile photos within group chats on Desktop beta.

The new WhatsApp feature that allows PC users to view profile photos within group chats has been in the works for quite some time and references to the feature have been spotted in previous beta versions. As per the screenshot shared in the report, with the feature, you will also be able to see an image of the participant in the group chat window next to their name. Currently, the app only shows the name of the participants.

To check if you have received the new feature, you just need to open a group chat. As mentioned earlier, the feature is only available for beta users as of now. However, it is expected that the company will roll out the feature in a public update soon.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out companion mode for Android users via the latest beta update. As per a report by WABetaInfo, few lucky beta testers on Android platform are now able to use the much awaited WhatsApp companion mode that has been in the works for quite some time. The feature was already available for a few Android tablet users last month and now it is also available for mobile phone users. With the help of new companion mode, you can use a single WhatsApp account on an additional smartphone.