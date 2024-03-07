Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

PM Modi launches Rs 5,000 crore project for Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

Altairo forays into European luxury furniture segment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

Historical monuments built by women

Surprising health benefits of rock salt

Unique rings adorn the fingers of Ambani women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

HomeTechnology

Technology

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

V30 Pro comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor, while V30 comes powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

article-main
Vivo V30 Pro
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Smartphone brand vivo on Thursday expanded its V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of the V30 series.

It includes two smartphones — V30 Pro and V30. The V30 Pro comes in two colour options — Andaman Blue and Classic Black and is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB+512GB.

The V30 comes available in three colour options — Andaman Blue, Peacock Green (with colour-changing), and Classic Black and is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+256GB, and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The V30 series will go on sale across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores from March 14.

“With a focus on cutting-edge camera technology and exquisite design, the V30 series set new standards. Notably, our V30 series phones are India’s slimmest smartphones of 2024, featuring a powerful 5000mAh battery,” Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

“Taking it up a notch, the V30 Pro marks a milestone in our collaboration with ZEISS, delivering professional-grade imaging quality with each of its three rear cameras,” he added.

Both smartphones come equipped with a 50MP VCS main camera, powered by vivo’s Studio Quality Aura Light technology. Both are also equipped to record 4K videos from the front and rear cameras.

V30 Pro comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor, while V30 comes powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Both devices operate on FunTouch OS 14 and come with a software promise of three generations of Android updates & four years of security updates, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement