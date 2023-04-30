Search icon
Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users on per article basis from May, says Elon Musk

This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price, said Elon Musk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, the microblogging site has been introducing new features and charges. The recent among them was the blue tick verification. And now, the social media platform's CEO has announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click. He said this is going to start next month.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk wrote, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

Earlier, Musk had talked about getting verified accounts prioritised. He tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritized." Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon. The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

READ | Twitter locks news agency ANI, NDTV’s account, know why 

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts.

The company didn`t previously charge for verification. Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company`s takeover last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

