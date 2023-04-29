Search icon
Twitter locks news agency ANI, NDTV’s account, know why

Twitter was locked for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate the micro-blogging platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Twitter locks news agency ANI, NDTV’s account, know why
ANI, NDTV’s Twitter account locked for not meeting ‘minimum age requirements’

The account of the news agency ANI was blocked by Twitter on Saturday due to a violation of the minimum age restriction. The ban's justification was disclosed in a tweet from ANI's editor Smita Prakash using her personal account.

The account was locked since the owner did not fulfil the ‘minimum age requirement’ to use the microblogging platform, ANI Editor Smita Prakash was informed.

Smita Prakash said, “@Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out."

According to the mail received by ANI, which said, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter."

According to reports, ANI has 7.6 million Twitter followers, making it the largest news agency in India.

NDTV's Twitter account (@NDTV) has also been disabled in the meantime, however, the specific reasons are unknown at this moment.

 

 

 

 

 

