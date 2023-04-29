Twitter locks news agency ANI, NDTV’s account, know why

ANI, NDTV’s Twitter account locked for not meeting ‘minimum age requirements’

The account of the news agency ANI was blocked by Twitter on Saturday due to a violation of the minimum age restriction. The ban's justification was disclosed in a tweet from ANI's editor Smita Prakash using her personal account.

The account was locked since the owner did not fulfil the ‘minimum age requirement’ to use the microblogging platform, ANI Editor Smita Prakash was informed.

Smita Prakash said, “@Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out."

So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sm8e765zr4 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

According to the mail received by ANI, which said, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter."

According to reports, ANI has 7.6 million Twitter followers, making it the largest news agency in India.

NDTV's Twitter account (@NDTV) has also been disabled in the meantime, however, the specific reasons are unknown at this moment.