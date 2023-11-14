Track your fitness levels with these branded weight machines

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

New Zealand bowlers with most wickets against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeTechnology

Technology

Track your fitness levels with these branded weight machines

Check it out these weight machines quickly on Amazon that with the best discounts and style.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the festive season just ended, many of us may have abadanoed their diet plans and indulged in unhealthy foods. To help get back on track, we have compiled a list of the best weight machines that aid in acheiving fitness goals. Check it out these weight machine exclusively on Amazon, that will be offering latest discounts.

beatXP weighing scale

Try this beatXP weighing scale that would be giving weight in kilo or lbs. Step ON technology for quick activation and easy calibration. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lifelong weighing scale

Check it out this amazing Lifelong weighing scale with its premium design. It will be coming up with the style with maximising your pocket. It is secured with tempered glass that won't be breaking it. 

Buy Now on Amazon

HealthSense weight machine

If you are looking for a modern look as well a good accuracy then have a look at HealthSense weight machine. With this you no longer have to guess your weight, grab it up quickly. A perfect example of quality.

Buy Now on Amazon

Dr Trust weight machine

Track your body weight with overall fitness monitoring level. Easy to use with sensor technology that is equipped with 4 precision sensors. It comes with an rechargeable USB port and can connect it with your phone. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

    You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

    Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

    Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

    World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

    In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

    From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

    Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

    In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE