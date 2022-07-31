These 6 upcoming WhatsApp features will change the texting game forever

File Photo

One of the most popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been working around introducing some great features soon. The social platform keeps on updating features to stay up-to-date with its users’ demands.

Recently, WhatsApp has brought in huge changes, including reactions and even bigger groups.

According to early leaks courtesy of WABetaInfo, shared by The Sun, Whatsapp might be launching these features anytime soon.

1. Check who left a group

At the moment, exiting a group is almost the same as running out of a situation unnoticed. However, this might change soon as WhatsApp is developing an option to see all of the ‘past participants’.

2. Save chats before they are deleted

The feature to delete chats after sent amazed WhatsApp users across the globe. Developers are now working to test a way to keep the messages.

Currently, WhatsApp users can choose to have sent messages disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, depending on your settings.

The potential upcoming feature would let users to choose specific ‘kept messages’, which would be in the chat rather than be deleted.

3. Avatars in video chats

This upcoming feature is set to make Whatsapp video chats more interesting than ever. The update will let you make your own cartoon character, like a Memoji on an Apple iPhone.

4. Emoji status reactions

WhatsApp has recently added reaction emojis to chat messages. A similar feature might be introduced for WhatsApp statuses soon.

5. Sneaky ‘stealth mode’

If you are someone who likes to keep their presence private, then WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is definitely a win for you.

An upcoming sneaky ‘stealth mode’ will let you to use the app without being seen as online. This way, you will be able to hide not just your ‘Last Seen’ status but your ‘online’ activity as well.

6. Voice note waveforms

WhatsApp’s voice notes will also get a tiny update as the developers may add waveforms.

The audio waveform of a voice note will be spotted within the chat bubble for a voice note.

This means you can skip to the actual starting point if there is a lot of empty noise at the starting of the voice note. The same can be done to cut the voice at the end.