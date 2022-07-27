WhatsApp to soon roll out this Instagram-like feature for Apple iPhone users, here’s how it works

WhatsApp to roll out this Instagram-like feature for Apple iPhone users

WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of new features this year that were already available on Instagram and it appears that messaging platform may soon get another feature from its sibling. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new quick reactions feature for status updates. This means that you will soon be able to use a quick emoji tab to react to WhatsApp status updates shared by other users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new beta update for Apple iPhone users through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.16.0.71. References to this new under development feature has been spotted in the beta update. The feature was already spotted in WhatsApp Desktop beta and WhatsApp beta for Android. The quick reactions feature has been a part of Facebook-owned photo sharing app for quite a long time now.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, once the feature is rolled out, Apple iPhone users will be able to react to the status update by choosing one of the 8 available emojis - Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. When you react to the message, it is immediately sent to the chat in the form of a message reply. The feature will work in a similar manner like it does on Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is currently under development and it is not yet known when the company will roll it out for users to try out. A few months ago, WhatsApp also added Instagram-like message reactions feature to its platform that allows users to react to a message with the new emoji tab that consists of 6 emojis.