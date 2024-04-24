Twitter
Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

The voting date for the Bareilly Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 7 May ( Phase 3 ). The date of counting and results for Bareilly Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June, as released by EC on March 16.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Bareilly is part of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Bareilly seat contains 5 Assembly segments namely: Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Bareilly, and Bareillycantt. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The BJP, and the SP are major parties in the constituency. Here are some key details of Bareilly Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Important Dates

The voting date for the Bareilly Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 7 May ( Phase 3 ). The date of counting and results for Bareilly Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June, as released by EC on March 16.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others named candidates as the elections progressed.

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar has been pitched by BJP, while Praveen Singh Aron has been fielded by SP.

Past Election Result

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP secured 565270 votes in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. The runner-up was Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP. 

In Lok Sabha elections 2014, Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP party secured 518258 votes, and defeated Ayesha Islam of the SP party. 

 

