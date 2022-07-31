World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Date, theme, history, significance of the week

File Photo

Breastfeeding is known to be an important part of an infant’s overall growth cycle. Besides being an overwhelming experience for a mother, it is crucial for the development of a baby. World Breastfeeding Week is observed to emphasise the importance of regular breastfeeding for babies. Every year, the day starts on August 1 and concludes on August 7.

According to the World Health Organisation, infants who are breastfed are more intellectual and fit. They also have a comparatively less chance of being overweight, obese and diabetes than those who are not breastfed.

READ | Should elderly couples avoid having sex? 70-year-old bride, 69-year-old groom give a myth-buster

Breastmilk is known to be the best food for newborn babies because it has antibodies which help to prevent many paediatric ailments.

History of World Breastfeeding Week

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) created a memorandum to support and encourage breastfeeding in 1990.

After that, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was established in 1991. The first World Breastfeeding Week was observed in 1992 to promote the campaign.

Nearly 70 countries started commemorating the week initially. Now, it is celebrated by 170 countries.

Significance of World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week is aimed at spreading awareness about the various advantages of breastfeeding. According to WHO, two out of three children aren’t breastfed, which makes it important to spread awareness about this week.

Doctors advise mothers to breastfeed their infants for at least six months as the antibodies found in breast milk improve the infant’s defence against germs and viruses.

Infants who are fed breastmilk have very less or nil chances of developing respiratory conditions, ear infections or diarrhoea. Breastmilk reduces an infant’s risk of developing asthma or allergies.

Breastfeeding is good for a mother because it reduces risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2022

The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2022 is ‘Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’.