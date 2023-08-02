Samsung launches new TV with ‘sapphire LEDs’ in India, costs more than twice of Ambani’s car

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal are often seen travelling in a Toyota Camry that costs Rs 46.17 lakh and which is less than half of what Samsung’s new TV cost.

Samsung has launched a new super-expensive Micro LED TV in India that costs a whopping Rs 1,14,99,000. Available in the massive screen size of 110-inch, the ultra-luxurious TV costs more than twice of Ambani’s. For context, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal are often seen travelling in a Toyota Camry that costs Rs 46.17 lakh and which is less than half of what Samsung’s new TV cost.

The Micro LED sports 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large sized LEDs. All these micro-LEDs individually produce light and colour to create an immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colours and a heightened level of clarity and contrast. Made from sapphire material, the second hardest material on Earth, the Micro LED allows vivid colours on screen that never fade.

Its minimalistic monolith design allows the Micro LED to merge with any home decor style, thanks to its invisible bezel and no-gap slim edges. Additionally, Ambient Mode+ lets consumers turn it into an art display wall.



The Micro LED technology offers sharp details, lifelike colour representation, optimum peak brightness at all scenes, and sublime AI-upscaling. Adding to these is the Arena Sound that celebrates the power of three – OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony, which render 3D sound and overwhelming cinematic experience.



The Micro AI Processor ensures aged videos a new life by improving their picture to the highest level using Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+.

Additionally, the TV comes with a SolarCell Remote that aligns with Samsung’s commitment of promoting sustainability. Flaunting a sleek design with minimalistic keys, the remote is completely battery-free and can be charged on indoor lighting only.



The Multi View feature facilitates content viewing from up to four different sources in pristine 4K resolution at up to 120 FPS (frames per second) on one enormous screen. Now, watching live sports or TV shows can be done simultaneously. This amazing feature is available for gamers as well wherein they can enjoy multi-console to play games.