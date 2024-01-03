Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S24 series bookings open in India at Rs 1999, to launch on…

Marking the first Unpacked event of the year, Samsung is expected to showcase its latest array of flagship devices, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image: TechDroider)
Samsung has officially declared the date of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event where it plans to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series, which boasts advanced AI capabilities. This high-profile event is set to take place in the bustling Silicon Valley, specifically at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on January 17.

The company teased a “revolutionary mobile experience,” promising the latest Galaxy innovations aimed at redefining daily life, connectivity, and creativity. In a statement, Samsung emphasized that the new Galaxy S series will elevate the standard for intelligent mobile experiences.

Amidst growing speculation, there are rumors suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a new titanium construction. Additionally, Samsung has reportedly started accepting "reservations" for device pre-orders. As per Indian Express, customers can now pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 series from Samsung India’s official website for just Rs 1,999. 

Marking the first Unpacked event of the year, Samsung is expected to showcase its latest array of flagship devices, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Reflecting on the previous year, Samsung organized a similar event in San Francisco where they introduced the Galaxy S23 series — consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. The event also featured the unveiling of the Galaxy Book3 laptops, among other products.

Moreover, Samsung's summer edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event, held for the first time on its home ground, saw the debut of two new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the Galaxy Watch 6.

