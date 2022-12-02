Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G starts receiving Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update

If you live in India and haven't received the One UI 5.0 stable update yet, you can check for it manually.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G starts receiving Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update
The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has been on a spree to roll out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for its devices, and the latest smartphone to get upgraded is Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-related news website, this update is rolling out for the Galaxy M42 5G in India sporting model code SM-M426B.It has firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5 and comes with the usual One UI 5.0 goodies and November 2022 Android security patch.

If you live in India and haven't received the One UI 5.0 stable update yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your Galaxy M42 5G`s Settings - Software update menu.

Earlier, the company had released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a new Ball watch face to commemorate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Also read: Vivo X90 India launch imminent, spotted on Bluetooth SIG website

Users could find the new Ball watch face in the Galaxy Wearable app with flags of countries participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022.Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones. 

The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices at the same time, reported GSM Arena.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.