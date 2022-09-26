OnePlus Nord Watch specifications leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch will be launched in India soon and ahead of the launch, specifications of the smartwatch have been leaked online. The OnePlus Nord Watch will be the first watch with the Nord moniker and the company has already teased the design of the wearable gadget. As per the company, the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. The display will have a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The smartwatch will also offer over 100 watch faces.

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared more details about the OnePlus Nord Watch ahead of the launch. As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available in two colour options - Deep Blue and Midnight Black. He also claims that the smartwatch will sport 105 fitness modes, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, stress monitor, women health tracker and other features. The smartwatch will reportedly have up to 10 days of battery life.

OnePlus claims the Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature OnePlus technology accessible to a wider set of audience. Prior to the OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord also entered into the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.