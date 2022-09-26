Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know

OnePlus claims the Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know
OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch will be launched in India soon and ahead of the launch, specifications of the smartwatch have been leaked online. The OnePlus Nord Watch will be the first watch with the Nord moniker and the company has already teased the design of the wearable gadget. As per the company, the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. The display will have a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The smartwatch will also offer over 100 watch faces.

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared more details about the OnePlus Nord Watch ahead of the launch. As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available in two colour options - Deep Blue and Midnight Black. He also claims that the smartwatch will sport 105 fitness modes, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, stress monitor, women health tracker and other features. The smartwatch will reportedly have up to 10 days of battery life.

OnePlus claims the Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature OnePlus technology accessible to a wider set of audience.  Prior to the OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord also entered into the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.