OnePlus 11 concept with flowing micro liquid unveiled at MWC 2023

OnePlus has unveiled the new OnePlus 11 concept phone with Active CryoFlux cooling technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The main feature of the OnePlus 11 concept phone is Active Cryoflux cooling technology, which can reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃, improving the frame rate by 3-4 fps during gameplay. The Active CryoFlux is claimed to bring the temperature down when charging by 1.6℃ - shaving off 30s-45s from the charging time.

OnePlus miniaturised the industry-grade cooling capability of gaming PCs into a smartphone. The Active CryoFlux functions with the industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the center, connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. The micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm, enabling the liquid to circulation around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone’s weight and thickness.

The OnePlus 11 concept is designed to demonstrate the possibility of Active CryoFlux in terms of aesthetics. The device evokes a futuristic aesthetic with its glass unibody, deeply curved for thinner bezel with a side pull up height of 5.04mm. And a clear rear cover delivers a view of the micro liquid flowing through the pipelines, which is completed with a magnetron-spluttering coating where metal and alloy are deposited in tiny amounts onto the case using an electric field.

The same aesthetic is found in the camera lens. The icy-cold Active CryoFlux liquid flows through the camera in a halo, and the lens area is surrounded by Guilloché etching, a very precise decorative technique that engraves an intricate pattern. This process is used in the design of several luxury timepieces. In yet another industry first, OnePlus draws inspiration from the traditional craftsmanship of a watch, injecting a sense of fashion and artistic flair with the latest advances in technology.