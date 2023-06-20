Nothing Phone (2) to come with ‘unique’ transparent cable, CEO Carl Pei shares image

Nothing Phone (2) cable

Nothing Phone (2) is currently the most talked about smartphone across the world. The Nothing Phone (1) successor is slated to launch on July 11 and ahead of the launch event, rumours and leaks are floating all over the internet. In the last few weeks, we have seen several possible renders of what the Nothing Phone (2) may look like. While few were way over the line, a couple of them seemed pretty realistic. Although Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has called the ‘leaked’ renders fake, he has shared an image of the USB-C cable that will be shipped alongside the Nothing Phone (2).

Just like the other Nothing products, the cable gets a unique design with transparent plastic on each end. The cable itself is white, but the ports get grey colour material under the plastic casing. The ports also get small dots which appear to be LED lights. More about this will be revealed at the Nothing Phone (2) launch event which is scheduled for July 11. In a posters, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch poster also ends the rumours of new Glyph Interface at the rear. As seen in the launch date announcement poster, the Nothing Phone (2) will have similar Glyph Interface design as its predecessor Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications (expected)

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.