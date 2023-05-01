No spam calls from today? TRAI's AI-powered spam filters to curb fake calls and messages from May 1

Starting from May 1st, new rules will be implemented to block spam calls and SMS using AI filters. TRAI, the telecom regulator in India, has ordered telecom companies to add these filters to their system. The new filters will detect and block fake calls and SMS through artificial intelligence. Telecom companies such as Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and BSNL are preparing to implement these AI filters in their service to curb the increasing issue of spam calls and messages. Airtel has already announced that they will be providing AI filters to their customers, while Jio is preparing to install AI filters for fake calls and messages. Other telecom operators are expected to implement these filters by the TRAI's deadline.

The new technology also includes a ban on promotional calls to 10 digit phone numbers, as demanded by TRAI. In addition, TRAI is planning to introduce Caller ID feature, which will display the name and photo of the caller. Telecom operators such as Airtel and Jio are in talks with Truecaller app regarding the Caller ID feature, however, the companies are refraining from implementing the feature in view of privacy concerns.

Industry body COAI had argued earlier this year that the implementation of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) should not be mandatory but kept optional for telecom operators. They filed a technical, privacy and regulatory filing with regulator TRAI citing cost concerns.

This new move is expected to prevent fraud on telecom networks by blocking spam calls and SMS. The AI-based filters will help stop fake calls and messages from banking or other marketing companies on any user's number. With the implementation of new filters, people can expect a reduction in spam calls and messages in the future.

