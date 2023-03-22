Microsoft's AI-powered Bing can now create images as per your demand

Microsoft Bing

Last month Microsoft introduced the new AI-powered Bing and Edge, for the web – delivering better search, complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to create content. The ChatGPT backed tool is reinventing how people search with more than 100 million chats to date. Now, the tech giant is taking the chat experience to the next level by making the new Bing more visual. Microsoft is bringing Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories and updated Knowledge Cards to the new Bing and Edge preview. Powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from OpenAI, Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

Based on Bing data, images are one of the most searched categories – second only to general web searches. Historically, search was limited to images that already existed on the web. Now, there are almost no limits to what you can search for and create.

For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode. By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, the Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination. Just type something like “draw an image” or “create an image” as a prompt in chat to get creating a visual for a newsletter to friends or as inspiration for redecorating your living room.

Bing Image Creator preview will also be available in Microsoft Edge, making it the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator. To use Bing Image Creator in Edge, simply click the Bing Image Creator icon in the sidebar to create your image or invoke from Bing chat in Edge.