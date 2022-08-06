Search icon
Metaverse to see first cyberattacks in second half of 2022: New security report

While metaverse will face initial attacks, cryptos will continue to be targeted by attackers who attempt to breach and hijack the assets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

The second half of this year will see initia attacks in the metaverse while the ransomware threat flourishes in small groups at the same time, says a new report by cyber-security firm Check Point Software.

In the second half of 2022, the ransomware ecosystem will become more fragmented. This will enable attackers to “hide in plain sight” with greater effectiveness with “many small and medium groups instead of a few large ones”, the research said.

Cryptos will continue to be targeted by attackers who attempt to breach and hijack the assets. Initial attacks in the metaverse will “exploit smart contract vulnerabilities”, the report said. 

Cyberattacks around the world have grown 42 percent. Ransomware has become the top threat globally. 

The report suggests that ransomware groups are now operating like regular businesses and are more structured than before. They have set targets to strike with attacks becoming state-level weapons.

"We have seen huge increases in cyberattacks against organisations in all sectors and all countries this year. Unfortunately, this will only get worse especially with ransomware now being the number one threat to organisations," said Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point Software.

"Hacktivist groups will continue to align their attacks with the agenda of their chosen nation state, particularly as the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing," the report said.

READ | 17 apps found stealing banking, email data, passwords and PINs under ‘DawDropper’ campaign

(With inputs from IANS)

