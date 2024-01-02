Meta drops prices on mixed reality headset Quest 2, accessories

Meta has also lowered prices on Quest 2 accessories.

Meta has announced to lower the price on its mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 2 and its accessories.

The price cut came after the launch of Meta Quest 3 almost three months back that starts at $499.99 for the 128GB version.

“We knew we could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community. That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1,” the company said in a statement.

The 128GB Quest 2 will now cost $249.99, while people can buy the 256GB Quest 2 for $299.99.

“Our refurbished units will also drop in price, down to $229.99 and $269.99 for the refurbished 128GB and 256GB Quest 2 SKUs, respectively,” said the company.

Meta has also lowered prices on Quest 2 accessories.

“Much like Quest 3 made waves as the first mass-market mixed reality headset to hit shelves, Quest 2 paved the way by ushering VR into the mainstream,” said Meta.

Meta’s content ecosystem offers more than 500 titles, including the recent hit Asgard’s Wrath 2.

The company in September launched a new MR headset called Quest 3 with a 30 per cent enhancement in visual resolution and 40 per cent louder audio range than Quest 2.