Meta drops prices on mixed reality headset Quest 2, accessories

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Meta drops prices on mixed reality headset Quest 2, accessories

Meta has also lowered prices on Quest 2 accessories.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

article-main
Meta Quest 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta has announced to lower the price on its mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 2 and its accessories.

The price cut came after the launch of Meta Quest 3 almost three months back that starts at $499.99 for the 128GB version.

“We knew we could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community. That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1,” the company said in a statement.

The 128GB Quest 2 will now cost $249.99, while people can buy the 256GB Quest 2 for $299.99.

“Our refurbished units will also drop in price, down to $229.99 and $269.99 for the refurbished 128GB and 256GB Quest 2 SKUs, respectively,” said the company.

Meta has also lowered prices on Quest 2 accessories.

“Much like Quest 3 made waves as the first mass-market mixed reality headset to hit shelves, Quest 2 paved the way by ushering VR into the mainstream,” said Meta.

Meta’s content ecosystem offers more than 500 titles, including the recent hit Asgard’s Wrath 2.

The company in September launched a new MR headset called Quest 3 with a 30 per cent enhancement in visual resolution and 40 per cent louder audio range than Quest 2.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Astronomers try to solve puzzle around free-floating Jupiter-sized ‘planets’

Hit-and-run law: Around 2000 petrol pumps run dry amid nationwide protests by truckers

Meet man who worked in London, now leads Rs 380000 crore company in India as...

Orry shows middle finger to Palak Tiwari in alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, she mentions Sara Ali Khan when...

Centre declares gangster Goldy Brar as terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE