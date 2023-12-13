Headlines

Manideep Yenugula: Pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Performance Engineering

Manideep's remarkable journey from coding efficiency to the esteemed position of Senior Performance Engineer exemplifies his adaptability, expertise, and unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

In the dynamic and ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and performance engineering, one individual's name resonates as a true trailblazer—Manideep Yenugula. With a background deeply rooted in software development, Manideep's remarkable journey from coding efficiency to the esteemed position of Senior Performance Engineer exemplifies his adaptability, expertise, and unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Manideep's foray into performance engineering unfolded when he recognized a critical need for expertise in optimizing system performance. Amidst Kohl's preparation for a project emphasizing performance and scalability, Manideep seized the opportunity to tackle this unique challenge. Fueled by a passion for understanding the intricate interactions between system components and their collective impact on performance, he expressed a keen interest in transitioning to the role of a performance engineer.

Supported by Kohl's dedication to employee development, Manideep underwent extensive training in performance testing tools and engaged in mentorship sessions with seasoned performance engineers. This strategic investment aimed to equip him with the skills necessary to identify and address potential bottlenecks that could impede system performance. At Kohl's, Manideep spearheaded a complex project involving the migration of the Point of Commerce store application to 1200 stores across the US. This intricate task, utilizing cutting-edge technologies from Toshiba and IBM, showcased Manideep's expertise in implementing store-specific testing and Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) techniques.

Leveraging Python and Machine Learning, he achieved unprecedented results, significantly reducing CPU utilization and memory consumption, resulting in substantial cost savings and the fastest response time ever experienced for desktop applications with intricate algorithm changes. The total migration, led by Manideep in a lead role, was completed within a remarkable 9-month timeframe.

In his role as a performance engineer, Manideep brought a fresh perspective to the team, leveraging his profound understanding of the codebase and system architecture to identify key areas for improvement. Through targeted optimizations and close collaboration with the development team, he played a pivotal role in enhancing the application's performance, ensuring it met the stringent requirements of the project.
Manideep's journey not only underscores his adaptability but also highlights the strategic redirection of a developer's expertise to address specific organizational needs. His success story at Kohl's serves as an inspiration, showcasing how alternative career paths can align seamlessly with emerging challenges in the ever-evolving landscape of software development.

Transitioning to Kroger, Manideep undertook a crucial project for the COVID vaccine portal, requiring a high-traffic scalable system to facilitate maximum vaccination appointments without interruptions. Through meticulous planning, early testing capabilities using Machine Learning, and Azure Cloud migration, he achieved an impressive 99.999% uptime for the application.

At Caresource, Manideep served as a Senior Performance Engineer, conceiving, developing, and deploying the Health Performance Load Testing platform (HPL). This automation suite, encompassing over 40 services, significantly increased application scalability, user satisfaction rates, and reduced application interruptions and server downtime.

In the realm of AI scalability and performance, Manideep has emerged as a top expert, accumulating nearly a decade of experience with Fortune 500 companies. As a Senior Performance Engineering Subject Matter Expert, he specializes in emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and the Internet of Things.

In his current role as Lead Performance Engineer at Chickasaw Nations, Manideep continues to showcase his capabilities in transformative ways. His innovative approach has revolutionized the interaction between healthcare and entertainment applications. Notably, his work on developing auto-optimizing healing and AI capabilities, utilizing Dynatrace and Dynatrace Davis AI, has resulted in a remarkable 58% improvement in response time and a substantial reduction in error rates from 43% to 6%. This achievement has translated into a 23% increase in revenue and an enhanced customer experience.

One of Manideep's significant contributions includes a published research paper in top journals, notably in collaboration with the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI). Titled "Analyzing the Critical Parameters for Implementing Sustainable AI Cloud Systems in the IT Industry using Multi-Criteria Decision Making," the paper emphasizes the crucial role of optimizing AI cloud systems for environmental and performance reasons.

Manideep's dedication to advancing the field is further evidenced by his continuous contributions to open-source AI repositories. His pivotal role in rewriting the weighted data loader for fast.ai open source, with a focus on Cost-Sensitive Learning and Rare Event Prediction, demonstrates his commitment to fostering innovation.

Manideep received the best paper award at the "International Conference on Ubiquitous Technology in Communication and Artificial Intelligence (UTCA-2023)" for his outstanding conference paper presentation. This recognition highlights his remarkable contributions to technology and transformation within the field of AI.

As Manideep Yenugula continues his research journey and industry experience, his dedication to excellence and pushing the limits of knowledge will undoubtedly contribute to the progress of the next generation of AI and performance engineering. His story stands as an inspiration for aspiring professionals, illustrating the limitless possibilities that await those who embrace innovation and continuous learning in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

To learn more about Manideep Yenugula, please visit: Manideepyenugula.xyz

