LCD TV blast kills 16-year-old in UP: What causes a TV to explode

LCD TV blast in UP

An LCD TV explosion has killed a 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The wall mounted LCD TV blast also injured two others who were present in the room. The 16-year-old boy, Omendra, was at his friend’s place in Harsh Vihar colony when the TV explosion took place. The three were instantly rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi where the doctors declared Omendra brought dead. The other two are currently undergoing treatment and the police department is currently investigating the incident. TV is one of the most common household appliances and over the years, the traditional boxy TVs have been replaced by thin wall-mounted LCD/LED TVs. The TV blast in UP has certainly forced users to think whether TVs are safe and what causes these devices to explode. To help you out, here are a few possible reasons that can cause a TV to explode.

Why a TV may explode

Sudden increase in voltage

One of the key reasons that can cause a TV blast in a country like India is power surge or a sudden increase in voltage. There can be several factors responsible for a power surge and that is something that a user can not control that easily. To keep the consumer safe from power surge, manufacturers add numerous components to the device so that it can withstand a sudden voltage surge, however, those too sometimes fail.

Overheating

Most of the electrical appliances are prone to catch fire or blast under high temperatures. A TV can easily overheat when used for longer durations or when too many devices are connected to it. The explosion from overheating is similar to a defective capacitor.