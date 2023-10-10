Headlines

Indian government issues 'critical’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

Indian government has issued a critical warning for users of Android OS versions 11, 12, 12L, 13.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Android is the most used mobile operating system across the globe and millions of users rely on the Google owned OS for day to day functioning. Apart from Apple iPhones, most other popular smartphones including Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing and others run Android OS. As most of the work these days is possible through smartphones, we often store and share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and other via our phone. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a critical warning for users of Android OS versions 11, 12, 12L, 13. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which can allow fraudsters to gain access to your sensitive information.

Although the tech giant releases these updates from time to time, many users don’t update the OS often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the OS are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for Android users.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Arm components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, gain access to sensitive information and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

